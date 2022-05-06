Left Menu

Two militant associates held in J-K's Budgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-05-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 23:00 IST
Two militant associates held in J-K's Budgam
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces arrested two militant associates of Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, police said.

''Budgam Police along with Army and CRPF arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit AGuH in Huroo area of Budgam, in central Kashmir,'' a police spokesman said.

He identified those arrested as Amir Manzoor Budoo, resident of Dangerpora Razwan, and Shahid Rasool Ganaie, resident of Puttermulla Safapora in Ganderbal.

Incriminating materials including a hand grenade and 25 AK-47 rounds were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

A case has been registered and further investigation has been taken up, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
2
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: White House to boost support for quantum technology while boosting cybersecurity; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: White House to boost support for quantum technology wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022