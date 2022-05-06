Sri Lanka president declares state of emergency - govt notice
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency in the country effective from midnight, a government notice said late on Friday.
The decision was taken in the interests of public security, the notice said.
