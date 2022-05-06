MP: Advocate beats woman in court campus in Shahdol; booked

A 58-year-old advocate allegedly thrashed a woman litigant in full public view outside a courtroom in Beohari area of Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, after which the former was booked, a police official said on Friday.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, advocate Bhagwan Singh can be seen running after Bharti Patel (23) and punching her on the back in the court compound, while people remain mute spectators and make no effort to help the woman.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ravindra Prakash Kaul told PTI the incident is of Thursday, and that the woman had come to court over a dispute with her husband.

On her complaint, police have booked Bhagwan Singh under IPC section 355 (assault), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene acts or words in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

District Bar Association president Rakesh Singh Baghel said the incident has not come to their notice.

As per sources, the woman is a nursing mother and is seeking alimony, while Bhagwan Singh is her estranged husband's lawyer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)