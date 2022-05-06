Left Menu

MP: Advocate beats woman in court campus in Shahdol; booked

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 06-05-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 23:17 IST
MP: Advocate beats woman in court campus in Shahdol; booked
  • Country:
  • India

A 58-year-old advocate allegedly thrashed a woman litigant in full public view outside a courtroom in Beohari area of Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, after which the former was booked, a police official said on Friday.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, advocate Bhagwan Singh can be seen running after Bharti Patel (23) and punching her on the back in the court compound, while people remain mute spectators and make no effort to help the woman.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ravindra Prakash Kaul told PTI the incident is of Thursday, and that the woman had come to court over a dispute with her husband.

On her complaint, police have booked Bhagwan Singh under IPC section 355 (assault), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene acts or words in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

District Bar Association president Rakesh Singh Baghel said the incident has not come to their notice.

As per sources, the woman is a nursing mother and is seeking alimony, while Bhagwan Singh is her estranged husband's lawyer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
2
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: White House to boost support for quantum technology while boosting cybersecurity; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: White House to boost support for quantum technology wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022