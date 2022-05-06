Body of identified man found in creek in Bhiwandi

The body of an unidentified man was found in a creek in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Friday, a police official said.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe was underway, the Nizampura police station official said.

The highly-decomposed body was spotted below the old bridge in Kahdipar in the evening, he said.

