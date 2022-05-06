Raj DGP set up SIT to probe into recent communal incidents in state’s cities

Rajasthan police chief ML Lather on Friday set up a six-member team to probe into the recent incidents triggering communal tensions and affecting law and order in Karauli, Bhilwara and Jodhpur cities in April and May.

Director-General of Police Lather issued the order saying that the April-May incidents in these three cities were related to each other and the SIT would ascertain if there was any pre-planned conspiracy behind those offences.

The team will be headed by Additional Director General of Police (Vigilance) Biju George.

The DGP’s order said the incidents affecting the law and order in Karauli, Bhilwara and Jodhpur cities in April and May are related to each other.

If there is any kind of conspiracy behind them or unfavourable conditions were created under any plan, the team will be investigating the reasons, it said.

The investigation team consists of Inspector General of Police (Crime) Rajendra Singh, Special Operation Group’s Superintendent of Police Gaurav Yadav, Additional SP (Women Crime and Research Cell (Karauli) Kishore Butolia, Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Jodhpur Chakraborty Singh and Circle Officer (CO) Sadar, Bhilwara Ramchandra.

The SIT will submit its report in a month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)