Evacuations of civilians trapped in a bombed-out steelworks in the city of Mariupol resumed late on Friday, hours after Russia was accused of violating a truce intended to allow them to depart after weeks under siege. FIGHTING

* Russian forces in Mariupol continued their ground assault on the Azovstal steel plant, British military intelligence said. * Russia's defence ministry said its missiles hit a weapons depot near the eastern city of Popasna and 31 areas where Ukrainian forces were deployed, RIA news agency reported * Reports of battlefield developments by both sides could not be independently confirmed by Reuters.

HUMAN IMPACT * Twenty-five civilians including children were brought out by bus from the Azovstal steel complex to a camp in the Russian-controlled town of Bezimenne, with a further 23 reported to be on the way.

* Amnesty International said there was compelling evidence that Russian troops had committed war crimes, including extrajudicial executions of civilians, when they occupied an area outside Ukraine's capital in February and March. Moscow has denied that its forces committed abuses. * Russia's invasion of Ukraine has devastated hundreds of hospitals and other medical institutions, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Nearly 25 million tonnes of grains are stuck in Ukraine and unable to leave, the U.N. food agency said, a factor in soaring food prices abroad.

INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE * President Joe Biden is expected to sign a new weapons package worth at least $100 million for Ukraine as soon as later on Friday, four U.S. officials told Reuters.

* Group of Seven (G7) leaders including Biden will hold a video call on Sunday with Zelenskiy in a show of unity the day before Russia marks its Victory Day holiday, the White House said. * The European Commission has proposed changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil to give Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to prepare for the shift in their energy supplies, three EU sources said on Friday.

QUOTES "If you consider just medical infrastructure, as of today Russian troops have destroyed or damaged nearly 400 healthcare institutions: hospitals, maternity wards, outpatient clinics," Zelenskiy said. (Editing by Frank Jack Daniel, Mark Heinrich and John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)