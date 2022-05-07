Evacuations of civilians trapped in a bombed-out steelworks in the city of Mariupol resumed late on Friday, hours after Russia was accused of violating a truce intended to allow them to depart after weeks under siege. FIGHTING

* Russian forces in the port city of Mariupol continued their ground assault on the Azovstal steel plant, with air support, Ukraine said. * Russia also continued its push in the east of the country. Its defence ministry said it had destroyed an ammunition depot in Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region and shot down two Ukrainian warplanes. * Ukrainian forces made some advances near Kharkiv and Kherson, inflicting heavy losses, while also suffering losses of their own, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said. * Reports of battlefield developments by both sides could not be independently confirmed by Reuters.

HUMAN IMPACT * Fifty civilians including children were evacuated by bus from the Azovstal steel complex. More are set to leave on Saturday.

* Amnesty International said there was compelling evidence that Russian troops had committed war crimes during their failed onslaught of Kyiv in February and March. Moscow has denied that its forces committed abuses. * Russia's invasion of Ukraine has devastated hundreds of hospitals and other medical institutions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Nearly 25 million tonnes of grains are stuck in Ukraine and unable to leave, the U.N. food agency said, a factor in soaring food prices abroad.

INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE * President Joe Biden signed a new weapons package worth over $150 million for Ukraine on Friday.

* G7 leaders including Biden will hold a video call on Sunday with Zelenskiy in a show of unity the day before Russia marks its Victory Day holiday, the White House said. * The European Commission has proposed changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil to give Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to prepare for the shift in their energy supplies, sources said.

(Compiled by John Stonestreet and Rosalba O'Brien)

