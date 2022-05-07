Soccer-Boehly-led consortium wins bid to take over Chelsea
Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2022 03:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 03:48 IST
A consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital has won the bid to acquire Premier League club Chelsea, Britain's Telegraph newspaper reported on Friday.
The proposal has now been sent to the government and Premier League for approval.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chelsea
- LA Dodgers
- Premier League
- Britain
- Todd Boehly
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams part of bid to buy Chelsea
Motor racing-My sister made me support Arsenal, says Chelsea bidder Hamilton
Hamilton: Being part of Chelsea bid ''incredibly exciting''
Soccer-WSL leaders Chelsea down Spurs, Manchester City crush Leicester
Soccer-WSL leaders Chelsea down Spurs, Arsenal thump Everton