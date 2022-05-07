Left Menu

Soccer-Boehly-led consortium wins bid to take over Chelsea

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2022 03:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 03:48 IST
A consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital has won the bid to acquire Premier League club Chelsea, Britain's Telegraph newspaper reported on Friday.

The proposal has now been sent to the government and Premier League for approval.

