Japan PM Kishida arranging to join Shangri-La Dialogue security summit -Nikkei

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is arranging his attendance at the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit in Singapore on June 10-12 to foster an understanding of Japan's defence buildup, Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.

Kishida will also likely call for greater international cooperation from Western and Asian defence officials in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's maritime assertiveness, Nikkei said.

The Japanese premier's appearance at the security forum would be the first since 2014 by Shinzo Abe, the paper said.

