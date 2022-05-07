Left Menu

Mumbai: Police seize 295 grams of heroin, 2 held

A special squad of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Mumbai arrested a man and his wife for allegedly peddling drugs and seized 295 grams of heroin from their possession.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-05-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 09:45 IST
Mumbai: Police seize 295 grams of heroin, 2 held
DCP Squad arrested two drug peddlers in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special squad of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Mumbai arrested a man and his wife for allegedly peddling drugs and seized 295 grams of heroin from their possession. A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, said Mumbai Police

The two alleged drug peddlers were taken to the Dahisar Police Station area in Mumbai after the arrest. Both the arrested individuals have been sent to Police custody till May 11.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022