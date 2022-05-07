Foreign news schedule for Saturday, May 7
- Country:
- India
- Security Council unanimously backs UN chief's peace bid in Ukraine in its first action.
- Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict.
- Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi discusses Ukraine conflict, impact on food, energy with UN General Assembly Prez.
- Explosion at luxury Havana hotel kills 22, injures dozens.
- Israeli minister touts plans to approve 4,000 settler homes.
- Stories on Russia-Ukraine conflict.
- Stories on political developments in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
- Global COVID-19 situation and vaccine-related developments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka
- Meenakashi Lekhi
- Havana
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Pakistan
- Security Council
- Israeli
- India
- State for
ALSO READ
Germany to provide 37 mln euros for Ukraine reconstruction - paper
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ilhan Omar on 'unofficial, personal' Pakistan visit, does not represent US government policy, says Biden official
From Ukraine to Russia: Boy safer, but not closer to US dad
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities