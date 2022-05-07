Left Menu

Foreign news schedule for Saturday, May 7

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 10:06 IST
Foreign news schedule for Saturday, May 7
  • Country:
  • India

- Security Council unanimously backs UN chief's peace bid in Ukraine in its first action.

- Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict.

- Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi discusses Ukraine conflict, impact on food, energy with UN General Assembly Prez.

- Explosion at luxury Havana hotel kills 22, injures dozens.

- Israeli minister touts plans to approve 4,000 settler homes.

- Stories on Russia-Ukraine conflict.

- Stories on political developments in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

- Global COVID-19 situation and vaccine-related developments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022