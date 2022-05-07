Foreign news schedule for Saturday, May 7

- Security Council unanimously backs UN chief's peace bid in Ukraine in its first action.

- Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict.

- Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi discusses Ukraine conflict, impact on food, energy with UN General Assembly Prez.

- Explosion at luxury Havana hotel kills 22, injures dozens.

- Israeli minister touts plans to approve 4,000 settler homes.

- Stories on Russia-Ukraine conflict.

- Stories on political developments in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

- Global COVID-19 situation and vaccine-related developments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)