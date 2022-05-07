Left Menu

India records 3,805 new COVID-19 cases, 22 fatalities

India witnessed an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases as 3,805 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 10:40 IST
India records 3,805 new COVID-19 cases, 22 fatalities
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India witnessed an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases as 3,805 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. On Friday, India reported 3,545 COVID-19 cases.

With this, India's total COVID-19 caseload has moved up to 4,30,98,743. India's active caseload currently stands at 20,303 which accounts for 0.05 per cent of the total cases. The country also saw 22 fatalities due to COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,24,024.

The recovery rate in the country was reported at 98.74 per cent. This comes as 3,168 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours taking the count of total recoveries from Coronavirus to 4,25,54,416. The government data further informed that as many as 4,87,544 tests to detect COVID-19 were carried out in the last 24 hours, registering a daily positivity rate of 0.78 per cent. The weekly positivity rate is at 0.79 per cent.

On the vaccination front, the Health Ministry said that 190 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022