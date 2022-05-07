Raped by father, teen hangs herself in UP; accused arrested

An 18-year-old woman hanged herself to death after being allegedly raped by her father at a village under the Marka police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Laxmi Niwas Mishra said the accused had allegedly raped her daughter on Thursday night.

She hanged herself on Friday, the police officer said.

The accused has been arrested and the matter is being investigated, the ASP added.

