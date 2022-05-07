Man charged in Dave Chappelle attack pleads not guilty

Left Menu

A man charged in an attack on comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl pleaded not guilty Friday to four misdemeanours.Isaiah Lee, 23, entered the not guilty pleas in a Los Angeles courtroom to charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault unlawfully crossing from a spectator area onto a stage at a theatrical event and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct.Lee, who remains jailed, was ordered to stay at least 100 yards 91 metres from Chappelle, whose lawyer called in to the hearing to request the protective order.

A man charged in an attack on comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl pleaded not guilty Friday to four misdemeanours.

Isaiah Lee, 23, entered the not guilty pleas in a Los Angeles courtroom to charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault unlawfully crossing from a spectator area onto a stage at a theatrical event and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct.

Lee, who remains jailed, was ordered to stay at least 100 yards (91 metres) from Chappelle, whose lawyer called in to the hearing to request the protective order. Authorities say Lee was arrested Tuesday night after rushing the stage during Chappelle's set in the last of a four-night stint at the Hollywood Bowl that was part of the ''Netflix Is a Joke'' comedy festival. He was carrying a replica handgun with a large blade that folded out of it similar to a pocket knife, according to police, who released a photo of the weapon.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office determined that he had not committed any felonies and referred the case to the LA city attorney's office, which charged him with the four misdemeanours.

