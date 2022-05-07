Left Menu

Minor fire breaks out at Delhi Police security headquarters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 12:33 IST
Minor fire breaks out at Delhi Police security headquarters
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor fire broke out at the Delhi Police security headquarters on Vinay Marg here on Saturday morning, officials said.

The fire department said it received a call about the incident at 11.10 am, following which it rushed five fire tenders to the spot.

The fire was brought under control at 11.25 am, and no casualty has been reported, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

