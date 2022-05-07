Minor fire breaks out at Delhi Police security headquarters

A minor fire broke out at the Delhi Police security headquarters on Vinay Marg here on Saturday morning, officials said.

The fire department said it received a call about the incident at 11.10 am, following which it rushed five fire tenders to the spot.

The fire was brought under control at 11.25 am, and no casualty has been reported, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)