Russia says it destroyed U.S and European equipment in Ukraine's Kharkiv region
Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 13:27 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's defence ministry on Saturday said it had destroyed a large stockpile of military equipment from the United States and European countries near the Bohodukhiv railway station in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.
The ministry said it had hit 18 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including three ammunition depots in Dachne, near the port city of Odesa.
