EU attempts to save Iran nuclear deal with last-ditch effort - FT

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 13:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The European Union is making a last-ditch attempt to save the Iran nuclear deal and break a deadlock, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the Financial Times that he was seeking a "middle way" to end the impasse, which threatens to scupper more than a year of European diplomatic efforts to seal a deal.

The deal would lead to the United States rejoining the 2015 accord and lifting sanctions on Iran, and in return the Islamic republic would drastically reduce its nuclear activity, the FT reported.

