Man sets self afire in south Delhi, dies

A 65-year-old man died after he allegedly set himself on fire in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

On Friday around 5 pm, the Tigri police station received information that a person poured petrol on his body and set himself afire in Block A of Sangam Vihar, they said.

Police rushed to the spot and took the man to a hospital in an injured condition, they added.

During enquiry, the man was identified as Sumer Singh, a resident of Sangam Vihar. He was living there along with his wife, a senior police officer said.

A plastic bottle containing petrol and a suicide note mentioning that no one was responsible for the man's death were found lying near the site of the incident, he said.

It was found that the man poured petrol and set himself on fire, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Around 9 pm, the hospital informed the police about the death of Singh, who had suffered 95 percent burnt injuries, the DCP said.

Inquest proceedings are being carried out and further investigation is underway, police said.

