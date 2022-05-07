Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-05-2022
Following are Saturday's commodity prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4800-5200: Medium 3600-4200: Jowar 2400-3000: Jaggery Cube 3800-4000: Jaggery Ball 4100-4300: Coriander Seed 12000-16000: Chillies Fine 45000-47000: Potato Big 1900-2500: Medium 1200-1800: Onion Big 1200-1400: Medium 700-900: Small 400-600: Tamarind 6000-10000: Garlic 5000-6000: Horsegram 5600-6000: Wheat 2600-4000: Turmeric 8500-13500: Tur Dal 8000-10600: Green Gram Dal 9000-10200: Black Gram Dal 8500-13000: Bengal Gram Dal 5900-6700: Mustard 7500-8400: Gingelly 12000-12800: Sugar 3600-3800: Groundnut Seed 9000-11000: Copra 19000-20000.

Groundnut Oil (10 kg): 1900-2250, Coconut Oil (10 kg): 1770-2180, Gingelly Oil: 1950-3000, Ghee (5 kg): 2450-2550.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

