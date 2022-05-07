Left Menu

Man held for breaking into shop, decamping with over Rs 4 lakh in Delhi

Raids were conducted at Singhs possible hideouts following which he was nabbed on Friday, it said.A police team conducted technical investigation and several CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the shop and the possible routes followed by the culprits were checked and analyzed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022
One 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a shop in north Delhi and decamping with over Rs 4 lakh, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Akhilesh Singh, they said, adding that Rs 4,43,400 was also recovered from his possession.

A complaint was filed on April 4 following the incident at the shop situated at the Lahori Gate area, police said, adding that the hunt is on to nab two others. According to a police statement, technical surveillance was conducted and footage from CCTV cameras were analyzed. Raids were conducted at Singh's possible hideouts following which he was nabbed on Friday, it said.

''A police team conducted a technical investigation and several CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the shop and the possible routes followed by the culprits were checked and analyzed. ''During the technical investigation, the team identified three suspects and thereafter, the prime accused was arrested,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The previous antecedents of the accused are being verified, he said. ''The investigation of the case is in progress and efforts are being made to nab the absconding co-accused -- Sarwan and Ramjanam,'' Kalsi said.

