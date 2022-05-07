Maha: Over 200 permits issued for loudspeakers to places of worship in MBVV limits

Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-05-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 16:16 IST
In light of the loudspeaker row, the MBVV police on Saturday said they have issued over 200 licences for loudspeakers to places of worship within the commissionerate that covers parts of Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra.

The commissionerate covers Mira-Bhayander in Thane and Vasai-Virar in Palghar, and there are 999 places of worship in its jurisdiction.

Of 722 temples, permits have been issued 22 and licences have been issued to 64 out of 75 mosques, while 132 madarsas have been given permission out of 202, an official said.

In all, the police have issued 218 licences to places of worships, he said.

Notices under section 149 of the CRPC (prevent cognisable offence) has been issued to 105 persons, he said, adding that no preventive action has been taken with respect to the Hanuman Chalisa row.

