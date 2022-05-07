Left Menu

Massive fire at Tata Steel factory in Jamshedpur

A massive fire broke out at a coke plant of Tata Steel factory in Jamshedpur on Saturday.

ANI | Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) | Updated: 07-05-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 16:27 IST
Massive fire at Tata Steel factory in Jamshedpur
Visuals from Tata Steel factory in Jamshedpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at a coke plant of Tata Steel factory in Jamshedpur on Saturday. The incident took place around 10.20 am today after a blast in a battery. Several fire tenders and ambulances rushed to the spot soon after the incident. Two persons were injured in the fire and shifted to hospital for treatement. Another person was also admitted to the hospital following complaints of chest pain.

"Today, at around 10:20 am (IST), there was a blast in the foul gas line at Battery 6 of coke plant at Jamshedpur Works. Currently, Battery 6 is non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process. The ambulance and fire tenders immediately reached the incident site and the area has been cordoned off. The situation has been brought to control," said Tata Steel's statement. Two of the contract employees sustained minor injuries, and were sent to TMH for treatment. Another employee who complained of chest pain was also sent to TMH for observation. Their condition is stable. The incident has been reported to the relevant authorities and an investigation to assess the cause is underway," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took cognisance of the incident and said that the Jamshedpur district administration is working in coordination with Tata Steel management for the immediate medical treatment of the injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022