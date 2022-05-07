Left Menu

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 07-05-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 16:29 IST
Areca and Coconut Prices

Following are Saturday's areca and coconut prices: Areca (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 51000 to Rs 54000, model Rs 53000 New Supari: Rs 40000 to Rs 45000, model Rs 43500 Koka: Rs 20000 to Rs 25000, model Rs 24000 Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality: Rs 15500 to Rs 18000, model Rs 16000 2nd quality: Rs 10000 to Rs 15000, model Rs 13000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

