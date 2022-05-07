Left Menu

Motorist falls off Pamban bridge in TN following collision, drowns

PTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 07-05-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 17:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A two-wheeler rider was killed when he was thrown into the sea following a head-on collision with a car on the famous Pamban bridge here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Narayanan. He was thrown off the vehicle in the collision with the four-wheeler while the pillion-rider suffered injuries. He has been admitted to a hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

