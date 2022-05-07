Left Menu

Woman raped, assaulted by youth in UP

PTI | Shravasti | Updated: 07-05-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 17:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A 40-year-old widow was allegedly raped and severely beaten up by a youth in the Sonwa area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

The woman had gone to a nearby house in her village for some work on Friday when the youth there allegedly raped and beat her up badly, they said, adding she suffered injuries in her face and head and her eyesight was also damaged.

Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Maurya said the youth raped the woman and assaulted her, causing injuries on her face and head.

According to the locals, the youth is not mentally stable, he said, adding police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and arrested the accused.

Maurya said the woman was referred to Bahraich Medical College late on Friday night from a community health center for better treatment.

However, the treatment of the victim's eye was not possible in Bahraich and she was shifted to King George's Medical College in Lucknow on Saturday, he added.

