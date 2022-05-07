Left Menu

Illegal phone tapping case: Pune cops take statement of Maha Cong chief

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-05-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 17:24 IST
A Pune police team went to Mumbai to take the statement of Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole in a phone tapping case, a senior official said on Saturday.

A case pertaining to alleged illegal tapping of phones, including that of Patole, was registered in Bund Garden police station here in February.

''The team went to Mumbai to take the statement of Nana Patole in the phone tapping case,'' confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrinivas Ghadge.

The case, under the Indian Telegraph Act, has been registered based on an inquiry report that phones were illegally tapped allegedly when IPS officer Rashmi Shukla was police commissioner of Pune.

