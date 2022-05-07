Missiles hit Ukraine's coastal city Odesa -regional administration

Several missiles hit the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Saturday, the regional administration's spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk said in televised remarks. Bratchuk said the strikes hit the city after targets in the surrounding Odesa region had been hit by four missiles earlier in the day.

He did not give further detail about the new strikes, saying that the facts were still being established. Reuters was not able to immediately confirm details of the report.

