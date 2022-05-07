Left Menu

State level Green Committee formed in TN, HC informed

A State-level Green Committee, consisting of various members, including experts from environmental and civil society groups, has been formed to protect the trees throughout Tamil Nadu, a division bench of the Madras High Court was informed recently.Pursuant to the earlier orders of the High Court in April and July 2021, the government has revised the State Green Committee by issuing a GO on April 7 this year.

Updated: 07-05-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 17:51 IST
Madras High Court Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

''Pursuant to the earlier orders of the High Court in April and July 2021, the government has revised the State Green Committee by issuing a GO on April 7 this year. Now, the Committee consists of various members including experts from the environment and civil society groups. The government has also directed the Committee to hold regular meetings so that removal/cutting of trees by miscreants, situated in rural and urban areas can be prevented,'' the bench was told.

Recording the submissions, the bench of Justices T Raja and S Sounthar closed a PIL petition from A Radhakrishnan, on April 26.

The petition prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to form a panel consisting of all the experts to preserve the trees situated in rural and urban areas all over the state, more particularly the trees which are not within the jurisdiction of forest areas, by considering the petitioner's representation dated July 16, 2020.

