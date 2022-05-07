Tidong Hydropower Project accident: ITBP rescues three injured, retrieves two bodies

The Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) on Saturday retrieved two bodies and rescued three injured trapped inside the under-construction tunnel of the 100 MW Tidong hydropower project in Moorang tehsil of Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh. The injured were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

A senior ITBP officer said, "Two labourers died, three injured after the pressure Shaft Winch rope machine met with an accident. It was being used for transportation of labourers in the tunnel, which is part of an under-construction tunnel in 150 MW Tidong hydro-electric project in Kinnaur", said A Kumar, ADM. A trolley leading inside the tunnel of the project slipped and fell deep inside at around 11 am.

Five workers of the Project were travelling in the trolley when it reportedly slipped off from the track and fell deep inside to hundreds of feet crossing a slope of 45 to 50 degrees, he added. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel of 50th Battalion ITBP along with other agencies started rescue work and three injured were taken out of the tunnel.

Further, the ITBP personnel retrieved two dead bodies from the tunnel. The two dead were the residents of HP and Jharkhand. The rescue operation was called off at 2.30 pm after the retrieval of the dead bodies. The power project is located near Retakhan at a tributary of the Satluj river named Tidong. (ANI)

