Soldier shoots self dead in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-05-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 19:08 IST
  Country:
  • India

An Army personnel allegedly ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle inside a camp here on Saturday, officials said.

The soldier, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was on sentry duty at Jourian camp on the outskirts of Jammu when he shot himself in the head, they said.

The officials said the sepoy died instantly and later his body was shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital by a police party for post-mortem.

The motive behind his taking the extreme step was not known immediately, they said, adding inquest proceedings have been started in the incident.

