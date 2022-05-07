KKR opt to bowl against LSG, Umesh out with muscle pull

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Umesh Yadav missed out due to a muscle pull and Harshit Rana replaced him in the KKR playing XI.

The Teams: Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (w), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana.

