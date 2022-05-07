Left Menu

KKR opt to bowl against LSG, Umesh out with muscle pull

Updated: 07-05-2022 19:16 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Umesh Yadav missed out due to a muscle pull and Harshit Rana replaced him in the KKR playing XI.

The Teams: Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (w), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana.

