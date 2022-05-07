Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: RR vs PBKS

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 20:03 IST
Rajasthan Royals Innings: (Target: 190 runs) Yashasvi Jaiswal c Livingstone b Arshdeep 68 Jos Buttler c Rajapaksa b Rabada 30 Sanju Samson c S Dhawan b R Dhawan 23 Devdutt Padikkal c Agarwal b Arshdeep 31 Shimron Hetmyer not out 31 Riyan Parag not out 0 Extras: (W-7) 7 Total: (For 4 wickets in 19.4 overs) 190 Fall of wickets: 1/46 2/85 3/141 4/182 Bowling: Sandeep Sharma 4-0-41-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-50-1, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-29-2, Rishi Dhawan 3-0-25-1, Rahul Chahar 3.4-0-39-0, Liam Livingstone 1-0-6-0.

