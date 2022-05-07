Left Menu

Six missiles hit Ukraine's coastal city Odesa

Odesa regional administration spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk earlier said four missiles had hit Odesa region on Saturday, without causing any casualties. Reuters was not able to immediately confirm details of the report.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 20:11 IST
Six missiles hit the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Saturday, the spokeswoman for Ukraine's southern military command told the country's public broadcaster.

Spokeswoman Natalia Humeniuk said four rockets hit a furniture factory in a residential area, while the other two struck an already damaged runway strip. She added that information on casualties was being clarified. Odesa regional administration spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk earlier said four missiles had hit Odesa region on Saturday, without causing any casualties.

Reuters was not able to immediately confirm details of the report.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

