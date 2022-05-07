Left Menu

MP: EOW searches properties of employee of cooperative society in disproportionate assets case

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 07-05-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 20:13 IST
MP: EOW searches properties of employee of cooperative society in disproportionate assets case
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Saturday conducted searches at properties of an employee of a cooperative society and unearthed disproportionate assets, including heavy machinery, gold among other items in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, an official said.

Based on a complaint, a joint team of the EOW from Jabalpur and Sagar conducted searches at the properties of Pran Singh, the assistant manager of Seva Sahkari Samiti, EOW Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Singh Rajput said.

The searches were conducted at Deri village, Barigarh, Chhatarpur and Jogagaon Gaurhar, he said.

The teams found over Rs 1.6 lakh cash, 333 gm gold and 544 gm silver, a house each in Chattarpur and Barigarh, two backhoe machines (JCB machines), three four-wheelers, an SUV, three motorcycles, a scooter and a poclain machine, it was stated.

Apart from this, a 315-bore licensed rifle and an unlicensed pistol, 33 land registries and agreements of 67 acres of agricultural land, two crushers and a stone mine permission document, 10 bank accounts and two post office policy documents were also recovered during the searches, the official said.

A case has been registered against Singh for possession of an unlicenced pistol under the Arms Act in Jujhar Nagar police station in Chhatarpur, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

India
4
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022