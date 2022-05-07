MP: EOW searches properties of employee of cooperative society in disproportionate assets case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Saturday conducted searches at properties of an employee of a cooperative society and unearthed disproportionate assets, including heavy machinery, gold among other items in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, an official said.

Based on a complaint, a joint team of the EOW from Jabalpur and Sagar conducted searches at the properties of Pran Singh, the assistant manager of Seva Sahkari Samiti, EOW Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Singh Rajput said.

The searches were conducted at Deri village, Barigarh, Chhatarpur and Jogagaon Gaurhar, he said.

The teams found over Rs 1.6 lakh cash, 333 gm gold and 544 gm silver, a house each in Chattarpur and Barigarh, two backhoe machines (JCB machines), three four-wheelers, an SUV, three motorcycles, a scooter and a poclain machine, it was stated.

Apart from this, a 315-bore licensed rifle and an unlicensed pistol, 33 land registries and agreements of 67 acres of agricultural land, two crushers and a stone mine permission document, 10 bank accounts and two post office policy documents were also recovered during the searches, the official said.

A case has been registered against Singh for possession of an unlicenced pistol under the Arms Act in Jujhar Nagar police station in Chhatarpur, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

