Left Menu

J-K: Abducted minor from Reasi rescued in Jammu; accused arrested

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-05-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 20:44 IST
J-K: Abducted minor from Reasi rescued in Jammu; accused arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl abducted in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir was rescued and her abductor arrested on Saturday, police said.

The father of the girl lodged a complaint at Talwara police post recently, fearing abduction of his minor daughter who had gone to the local market but did not come back, a police spokesman said.

He said Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Amit Gupta constituted a special team for the recovery of the minor after the registration of a case.

After hectic efforts, the presence of the girl was established in Jammu and she was subsequently rescued, the spokesman said, adding accused Vishal Kumar of Channi-Himmat area of Jammu has been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

India
4
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022