Police say aware of ULFA(I) claim of killing 2 of its own cadres

The Assam Police on Saturday said it was aware of the insurgent group ULFAIs claim of executing two of its own members.United Liberation Front of Asom Independent claimed to have carried out a death sentence against two of its cadres, Dhanjit Das alias Rupak Asom and Sanjib Sarma alias Rishav Asom, for allegedly spying for government agencies and instigating other cadres to leave the organisation.We have seen the ULFA Is statement.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-05-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Police on Saturday said it was aware of the insurgent group ULFA(I)'s claim of executing two of its own members.

United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) claimed to have carried out a ‘death sentence’ against two of its cadres, Dhanjit Das alias Rupak Asom and Sanjib Sarma alias Rishav Asom, for allegedly spying for government agencies and instigating other cadres to leave the organisation.

''We have seen the ULFA (I)’s statement. It is the ULFA who is claiming that they are spies. We don’t want to comment,” Inspector General of Police (Special Branch) Lachit Barua told reporters.

The “death sentence” was pronounced by the proscribed body’s “lower justice council” after the two confessed to the charges against them, an email sent to media houses by the outfit claimed.

The ULFA(I) has long been suspected of handing down death penalty to its erring members though such instances had not been confirmed by the organisation. The outfit declared a cessation of hostilities in May last year, soon after the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government assumed power in Assam.

