Following are the top stories at 9 PM NATION: DEL33 CONG-LD LPG Millions of households waging battle against 'extreme inflation': Rahul slams LPG cylinder hike New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday slammed the government over the hike in price of domestic LPG cylinder with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying millions of Indian households are waging a difficult battle against ''extreme inflation'', unemployment and ''poor governance''.

CAL13 WB-LPG PRICE-LD MAMATA Mamata accuses Centre of 'tormenting' people by raising fuel, cooking gas prices Kolkata: After the news of a hike of Rs 50 in the price of a domestic LPG cylinder, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led central government is ''tormenting'' the people of the country by regularly raising prices of fuel.

DEL55 DL-NCM-BAGGA NCM notice to Punjab chief secy over Bagga's 'turbanless' arrest New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Saturday sought a report from Punjab chief secretary within seven days on allegations that BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga was not allowed to wear a turban while being arrested by Punjab police.

DEL24 AAP-BJP-BAGGA Tajinder Bagga arrest case: BJP, its govts protecting 'goon' who incited riots, says Sisodia New Delhi: The AAP on Saturday accused the BJP and its governments of protecting its ''goon'' who incited riots in Punjab, a day after Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was brought back to the capital after a high-voltage drama that drew in the police of three states and triggered a political slugfest. DEL48 DL-CHIDAMBARAM-BAGGA Police' zeal to serve political masters can break up federalism, warns Chidambaram New Delhi: Police serving their political masters will lead to the ''ultimate breakdown'' of federalism and the autonomy of police must stop at the border of another state, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Saturday, a day after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police.

DEL34 CBI-LD AAP-MLA CBI conducts searches against Punjab AAP MLA in 40-crore bank loan fraud case New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The CBI Saturday conducted searches at three Sangrur-located properties of Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in a bank fraud case of over Rs 40 crore, officials said. DEL43 ED-JH-ARREST ED arrests CA linked to Jharkhand IAS officer in money laundering case New Delhi/Ranchi: The ED on Saturday arrested a chartered accountant under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Jharkhand's Khunti district as part of which state mining secretary and IAS officer Pooja Singhal and others were raided, officials said.

DEL22 LAW-SC-LD JUDGES SC gets two new judges; top court set to regain full strength of 34 New Delhi: The Supreme Court is set to regain its full strength of 34 judges with two fresh appointments to the top court on Saturday.

LEGAL: LGD9 PB-COURT-LD BAGGA BJP leader Tajinder Bagga faces arrest again, Mohali court issues warrant Chandigarh: A day after he was arrested by the Punjab Police and released within hours, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga faces fresh arrest as a court in Mohali Saturday issued a warrant against him in connection with a case registered last month.

LGD4 SC-CPIM-DEMOLITION DRIVE CPI(M) Delhi unit, hawkers union move SC against anti-encroachment drive in south Delhi New Delhi: The CPI(M)'s Delhi unit and Hawkers Union have moved the Supreme Court against the south Delhi civic body demolishing buildings, terming it a ''violation of principles of natural justice, statutes and the Constitution'' under the guise of an anti-encroachment drive.

LGD3 GREEN-WATERWAYS PROJECT NGT clears decks for inland waterway project on Ganga river from Prayagraj to Haldia New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has cleared the decks for the inland waterway project on the stretch of the Ganga river between Prayagraj and Haldia which is also known as the National Waterway 1.

FOREIGN: FGN62 LANKA-EMERGENCY-LD GOVERNMENT Lanka govt defends imposing emergency again, amidst criticism from Opposition and foreign envoys Colombo: The embattled Sri Lankan government on Saturday defended imposing a state of emergency for the second time in over a month, saying it was needed to tackle the ''worst economic crisis and political instability'', even as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa faced flak from the Opposition and foreign envoys for his decision which gives security forces sweeping powers to arbitrarily arrest and detain people.

FGN18 UN-INDIA-UKRAINE Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict United Nations: The path of diplomacy and dialogue should be the only viable option for addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and no solution can be reached by shedding blood, India has said, as it reiterated its deep concern at the worsening situation in the East European country. By Yoshita Singh PTI VN VN VN

