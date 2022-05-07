Hit-and-run: Bicyclist killed by speeding 4-wheeler in Nagpur

A 25-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Yashodhara Nagar area of Nagpur, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night when deceased Tikam Banpela was riding a bicycle from Kalamna to Itbhatti Chowk, a Yashodhara Nagar police station official said.

''A speeding four-wheeler crushed him to death and escaped from the scene. A case of causing death by negligence and other offences, including rash driving, has been registered and efforts are on to arrest the driver,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)