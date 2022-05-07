Left Menu

Hit-and-run: Bicyclist killed by speeding 4-wheeler in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-05-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 21:23 IST
Hit-and-run: Bicyclist killed by speeding 4-wheeler in Nagpur
A 25-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Yashodhara Nagar area of Nagpur, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night when deceased Tikam Banpela was riding a bicycle from Kalamna to Itbhatti Chowk, a Yashodhara Nagar police station official said.

''A speeding four-wheeler crushed him to death and escaped from the scene. A case of causing death by negligence and other offences, including rash driving, has been registered and efforts are on to arrest the driver,'' he said.

