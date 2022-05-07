Left Menu

Guj: GRD jawan run over by truck during vehicle checking

A GRD jawan had been similarly run over by a truck at the same crossroads nearly a year ago, the official said.

PTI | Mehsana | Updated: 07-05-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 21:33 IST
A personnel of the Gujarat Gram Rakshak Dal (GRD) was killed after being hit by a speeding truck during vehicle checking in Mehsana city, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 1 am on Friday when Babu Solanki (42), who was attached to the Mehsana taluka police station, was on night duty at Suvidha circle in the city. GRD jawans are contractual employees, appointed to assist local police.

When he and his colleague Paresh Chaudhary tried to stop a truck, it sped up and hit Solanki, killing him on the spot, a police official said. The unidentified truck driver was yet to be traced, he added. A GRD jawan had been similarly run over by a truck at the same crossroads nearly a year ago, the official said.

