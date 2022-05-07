Left Menu

Chhattisgarh revenue dept official, brother held for bribery

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-05-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 21:40 IST
Chhattisgarh revenue dept official, brother held for bribery
A revenue department official and his brother were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Saturday.

Lormi patwari N S Maravi (33) and his brother Ashish Dhruv (26), both hailing from Mungeli district, were arrested on Friday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3000 from a man to issue a Kisan Kitab, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ACB) Amrita Sori Dhruv.

The complainant had videoed the accused taking Rs 3,000 from him and a case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered after this clip was verified, she said.

