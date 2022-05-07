Left Menu

Indore building fire: Case registered against `jilted lover'

PTI | Indore | Updated: 07-05-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 22:01 IST
A case was registered against a 27-year-old man late Saturday night for allegedly causing a devastating fire at a three-storey building in Vijay Nagar locality in Indore city which claimed seven lives, police said.

Shubham Dixit (27), the absconding accused, allegedly torched a vehicle which belonged to a woman who had spurned him, police said.

After he set fire to the vehicle in the building's parking area early Saturday morning, the flames spread and engulfed the building, said a police official, adding that police have launched a manhunt for Dixit.

