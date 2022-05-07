Left Menu

Putin believes 'doubling down' will improve Ukraine war outcome, CIA director says

Putin believes 'doubling down' will improve Ukraine war outcome, CIA director says
CIA Director William Burns. Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin believes doubling down on the military conflict in Ukraine will improve his outcome in the war.

"He's in a frame of mind in which he doesn't believe he can afford to lose," said Burns, who was speaking at a Financial Times event in Washington. "I think he's convinced right now that doubling down still will enable him to make progress."

