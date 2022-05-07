Left Menu

Chinese calculations on Taiwan affected by Ukraine conflict, says CIA director

Updated: 07-05-2022 22:25 IST
U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said on Saturday that Beijing is closely monitoring Russia's conflict in Ukraine and that it is affecting China's calculations over Taiwan.

Burns, who was speaking at a Financial Times event in Washington, said Chinese government leadership has been struck by Ukraine's fierce resistance to Russia's invasion and by the economic costs Russia is bearing. "These are things that they're weighing very carefully," Burns said.

