Left Menu

Policeman shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-05-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 22:37 IST
Policeman shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable was shot dead by terrorists here on Saturday, police said.

''Around 8.40 am, terrorists fired at and critically injured Jammu and Kashmir Police constable Ghulam Hassan near Ali Jan Road in Zoonimar area of the city,'' a police official said.

The injured cop was taken to SKIMS hospital at Soura here, where he succumbed in the evening, the official said.

The police personnel was unarmed at the time of the attack and was riding a motorcycle, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

India
4
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022