Policeman shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-05-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 22:37 IST
A police constable was shot dead by terrorists here on Saturday, police said.
''Around 8.40 am, terrorists fired at and critically injured Jammu and Kashmir Police constable Ghulam Hassan near Ali Jan Road in Zoonimar area of the city,'' a police official said.
The injured cop was taken to SKIMS hospital at Soura here, where he succumbed in the evening, the official said.
The police personnel was unarmed at the time of the attack and was riding a motorcycle, the official added.
