Chinese calculations on Taiwan affected by Ukraine conflict, says CIA director
"These are things that they're weighing very carefully," Burns said. He cautioned, however, that it would not shift China's long-term goals. "I don't for a minute think that this has eroded Beijing's determination over time to gain control over Taiwan," said Burns.
U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said on Saturday that Beijing is closely monitoring Russia's conflict in Ukraine and that it is affecting China's calculations over Taiwan.
Burns, who was speaking at a Financial Times event in Washington, said Chinese government leadership has been struck by Ukraine's fierce resistance to Russia's invasion and by the economic costs Russia is bearing. "These are things that they're weighing very carefully," Burns said. He cautioned, however, that it would not shift China's long-term goals.
"I don't for a minute think that this has eroded Beijing's determination over time to gain control over Taiwan," said Burns. "But I think it's something that's affecting their calculation about how and when they go about doing that."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Financial Times
- Taiwan
- Beijing
- Russia
- Ukraine
- China
- Washington
- Burns
- William Burns
- Chinese
ALSO READ
China's overseas coal ban sees 15 projects cancelled - research
Germany to provide 37 mln euros for Ukraine reconstruction - paper
Cuba-U.S. talks in Washington 'focused on migration' -State Dept
American sentenced to death in China for murder of woman
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now