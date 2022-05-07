Russia says high-precision missiles hit airfields in Odesa region
Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 22:48 IST
Russia's defence ministry on Saturday said high-precision missiles had destroyed Ukrainian aircraft at airfields in the Artsyz, Odesa and Voznesensk regions, and that its Iskander missiles had hit U.S. and European equipment near Kharkiv.
Ukraine earlier said four missiles had hit the Odesa region on Saturday, without causing casualties. Other missiles striking Odesa on Saturday had hit a furniture factory in a residential area, while the other two struck an already damaged runway strip, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US fully understands India's long-standing ties with Russia, India-US partnership paying dividends: Blinken's top advisor
Germany to provide 37 mln euros for Ukraine reconstruction - paper
US, not Russia, is and will be India's reliable partner post Ukrainian war: State Dept Counsellor
Organization of American States votes 25-0 to suspend Russia's status as permanent observer
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now