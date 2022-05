Kolkata Knight Riders Baba Indrajith c Ayush Badoni b Mohsin Khan 0 Aaron Finch c de Kock b Holder 14 Shreyas Iyer c Ayush Badoni b Chameera 6 Nitish Rana b Avesh Khan 2 Rinku Singh c Krunal Pandya b Ravi Bishnoi 6 Andre Russell c Holder b Avesh Khan 45 Sunil Narine c Krunal Pandya b Holder 22 Anukul Roy c de Kock b Avesh Khan 0 Shivam Mavi not out 1 Tim Southee c Avesh Khan b Holder 0 Harshit Rana run out 2 Extras (lb-1, w-2) 3 Total (All out in 14.3 Overs) 101 Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2-11, 3-23, 4-25, 5-69, 6-85, 7-85, 8-99, 9-99 Bowling: Mohsin Khan 3-1-6-1, Dushmantha Chameera 3-0-14-1, Avesh Khan 3-1-19-3, Jason Holder 2.3-0-31-3, Ravi Bishnoi 3-0-30-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)