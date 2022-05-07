All women, children and elderly civilians have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said, despite what military officers said was an ongoing Russian assault at the plant. FIGHTING * Russian forces backed by tanks and artillery tried again on Saturday to storm Azovstal, Ukraine's military command said. * Ukraine's general staff said the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine aimed to establish full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintain the land corridor between these territories and Crimea. * Russian forces also shelled settlements in the northeast, near Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv. The attacks blew up three road bridges in order to slow down counter-offensive actions by the Ukrainian forces, the Ukraine general staff said. * Russian forces lost control of the village of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv region, Ukraine's military command said. * Russia's defence ministry said its forces destroyed a large stockpile of military equipment from the United States and European countries near the Bohodukhiv railway station in the Kharkiv region. * Russian forces hit 18 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including three ammunition depots in Dachne, near the southern port city of Odesa, the Russian ministry said. Reuters could not independently verify reports of battlefield developments.

THE UNITED STATES * U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said Russian President Vladimir Putin believes doubling down on the military conflict in Ukraine will improve his outcome in the war. * Russia's most senior lawmaker accused Washington of coordinating military operations in Ukraine, which he said amounted to direct U.S. involvement in military action against Russia. QUOTE * "I still can't believe it. I just think it's a nightmare. I can't believe it, but I have to. And these emotions, it’s just unpleasant to look at it now. It's a shame," 72-year-old Zinaida Baranchuk, in the town of Irpin, speaking of her life in a caravan since her home was destroyed in shelling.

COMING UP * G7 leaders will hold a video call on Sunday with Zelenskiy in a show of unity the day before Russia marks its Victory Day holiday, the White House said. (Compiled by Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)