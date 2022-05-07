Left Menu

Centre working to strengthen defence capabilities, says Rajnath

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Centre has brought defence and economic growth on a single platform and was working to strengthen capabilities.He said the move was towards a new strong, secure and prosperous India through two pillars of any countrys might, namely defence capabilities and the size of its domestic economy.Speaking at the Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence, he said a prosperous country can have adequate defence spending and also improve the quality of human resources.The Centre has brought defence and economic growth on a single platform and is working to strengthen defence capabilities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 23:37 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Centre has brought defence and economic growth on a single platform and was working to strengthen capabilities.

He said the move was towards a new strong, secure and prosperous India through two pillars of any country's might, namely defence capabilities and the size of its domestic economy.

Speaking at the Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence, he said a prosperous country can have adequate defence spending and also improve the quality of human resources.

''The Centre has brought defence and economic growth on a single platform and is working to strengthen defence capabilities. The government has initiated innovation for defence excellence by encouraging innovators and startups,'' he said.

The Union minister said the government has managed to keep the COVID-19 threat under control.

He also said India was breaking export records in recent times and other factors like GST and Income Tax collections were also extremely robust.

''India is a seeing a V-shaped recovery after the pandemic. Infrastructure and logistics are being given priority,'' Singh asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

