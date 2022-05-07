Two injured as unidentified suspects fire shots in Delhi's Hari Nagar

Unidentified suspects opened several rounds of fire in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area on Saturday evening, injuring two men, police said.

The victims were identified as Ajay Chaudhary and Jassa Chaudhary, they said.

''Two persons got injured in the incident which took place under Hari Nagar police station area. Various teams have been formed to investigate and police are checking the CCTV cameras,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

Police and other officials had reached the spot after the firing incident.

